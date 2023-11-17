Azerbaijan committed to uphold rights of Armenian residents of Karabakh along with rights of other citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan, in accordance with its constitution and international obligations, is committed to protecting the rights of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on an equal basis with other citizens, Trend reports.

This is stated in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement in connection with the decision of the International Court of Justice.

"The measures indicated by the court acknowledge the already declared policy of the Azerbaijani government with respect to the Armenian residents of Karabakh. This includes the obligation to ensure all residents’ safety and security, regardless of national or ethnic origin. Azerbaijan has never forced the Armenian residents out of Karabakh and notwithstanding Azerbaijan’s call to stay, it was their decision to relocate to Armenia and other countries. Azerbaijan is committed to uphold the human rights of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on an equal basis with other citizens of Azerbaijan in line with its constitution and relevant international obligations," the ministry said.

