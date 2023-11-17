Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 17 November 2023 20:46 (UTC +04:00)
Baku says International Court of Justice rejects Armenia's claim regarding detained separatists

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Armenia's claim regarding Azerbaijan's investigative actions regarding persons associated with the separatist regime has been rejected by the International Court of Justice, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"The court equally did not warrant Armenia’s request related to Azerbaijan’s investigative actions with regard to persons associated with the now-defunct separatist regime who were detained by Azerbaijan in line with applicable articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on charges of military aggression, inciting separatism, terrorist acts, etc. Azerbaijan expects that Armenia and all the other sides will cease their interference into the lawful investigative measures," the ministry said.

