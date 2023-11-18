US jeopardizes ties with Azerbaijan with shift from peace efforts to biased accusations – Pakistani analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The recent shift in the United States' approach, moving away from mediation and peace efforts, is highly provocative and disrupts the balance in US-Azerbaijan relations, Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director at Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), told Trend.

"The US Committee on Foreign Affairs conducted hearings on the "Future of Nagorno-Karabakh" on November 15, featuring numerous unfounded anti-Azerbaijani narratives, where Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien, in particular, voiced out some one-sided and biased remarks. His words were highly counterproductive, baseless, and unacceptable. Such statements and hearings have strained Azerbaijan-US relations in both bilateral and multilateral contexts," he said.

According to the analyst, the Armenian diaspora in Europe and the US, particularly as the primary supporter of the event, suggests a significant impact on America's foreign policy.

"There are concerns that Armenian lobby groups may be attempting to influence America's foreign policy decisions. This unilateral approach by the US towards Azerbaijan could result in baseless accusations that are irrelevant and have the potential to undermine peace and security in the region. This change raises concerns about the fairness of US foreign policy," Akram noted.

The expert pointed out that Azerbaijan reclaimed its territory without external interference, and the United States should refrain from playing a role that undermines the peace and security of the South Caucasus region.

"Instead, the US should adopt a constructive approach to facilitate meaningful dialogue for the resolution of regional issues and to promote lasting peace," he concluded.