Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on fundamental principles of peace treaty - PM Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Armenia and Azerbaijan have managed to agree on the fundamental principles of a peace treaty, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the autumn session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly taking place in Yerevan.

"The basic principles of peace with Azerbaijan have been agreed upon. This occurred at a meeting in Brussels between myself and the President of Azerbaijan, mediated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel," said Pashinyan.

As Azerbaijani President's aide - head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev reported earlier, Azerbaijan has submitted the fifth updated draft of the peace treaty to Armenia. Nevertheless, he pointed out that the Armenian side has been unresponsive in this regard for nearly two months.