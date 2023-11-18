Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss regional cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, the current situation and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran were discussed. The importance of strengthening regional dialogue was also emphasized.

The parties noted the importance of intensifying regional formats to strengthen peace in the region.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the region and in the international arena.