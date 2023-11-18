It has become tradition in Armenia to make baseless and contradictory statements - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. It has become a tradition for Armenian officials to make baseless and contradictory statements instead of taking practical steps in the peace process with Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"This time, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has once again voiced controversial statements. It is unacceptable for the Armenian side to make claims against Azerbaijan instead of submitting comments on the draft agreement “on the establishment of peace and interstate relations” and starting negotiations in this direction, which it has been postponing for more than two months", he said.

Will be updated