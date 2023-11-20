Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Preparatory drills of Azerbaijani special forces for international exercises held (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 20 November 2023 13:32 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Preparatory training for Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international exercise (Eastern Mediterranean-2023) was held in the city of Marmaris, Türkiye, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Involved servicemen accomplished tasks on inspecting the captured ship, as well as landing from a helicopter in enemy’s depths.

A group of servicemen of Marine Special Forces detachment of the Azerbaijan Naval Forcesis are participating in Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international in Türkiye.

