Preparatory drills of Azerbaijani special forces for international exercises held (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Preparatory training for Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international exercise (Eastern Mediterranean-2023) was held in the city of Marmaris, Türkiye, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Involved servicemen accomplished tasks on inspecting the captured ship, as well as landing from a helicopter in enemy’s depths.

A group of servicemen of Marine Special Forces detachment of the Azerbaijan Naval Forcesis are participating in Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international in Türkiye.

