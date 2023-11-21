Most of bloody crimes in colonial history of humanity have been committed by France - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Most of the bloody crimes in the colonial history of humanity have been committed by France, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the International Conference on “Decolonization: Women's Empowerment and Development”, Trend reports.

"France, which occupied dozens of countries in Africa, South-East Asia, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic and the Indian Ocean, and Latin America, plundered their wealth and enslaved their people for many years, committing numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity. The French armed forces discriminated against their ethnic and religious affiliation and subjected hundreds of thousands of civilians to genocide. The slave trade, which France was actively engaged in, is one of the most shameful pages of humanity. Millions of Africans fell victim to the French slavery policy," President Ilham Aliyev said.