Blame for closing borders with Azerbaijan, Türkiye lies with Armenia itself - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The blame for closing the borders with both Azerbaijan and Türkiye lies with Armenia itself, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that such a situation has arisen in the region as a result of Armenia's occupation and aggressive policies.

"The position of fraternal Türkiye has always been that restoration of relations with Armenia is conceivable if Armenia stops occupying Azerbaijani territories, abandons territorial claims against both Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and lastly, presents a positive agenda in the area," the official reminded.

"Azerbaijan and Türkiye have consistently supported the normalization of relations and have consistently sent positive messages to Armenia. However, Armenia must assess the potential of the region and come up with an approach to solving its problems within the region itself," added Hajiyev.

