France must pay us millions of euros in compensation - Guadeloupe representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. France must pay us compensation. The representative of the l'Alliance Nationale Guadeloupe political movement Laurence Maquiaba said, while speaking at the Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women conference, Trend reports.

She noted that this compensation amounts to 25 million euros.

"Women in Guadeloupe faced significant hardships and abuse throughout colonialism. Those polled claimed that they were unable to access health care. We seek equal social rights and pay for men and women. We are battling for our country's freedom, so we must be economically powerful," said Laurence Maquiaba.

Baku is hosting an international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women". The conference is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).