Damaged railroad tracks in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - full of mines, ANAMA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The damaged railroad tracks and the adjacent areas on Azerbaijan's liberated lands are full of mines, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said, Trend reports.

"Sometimes people prefer to walk along the railroad tracks, considering it dangerous to walk along the path or on the field. But it can be even more dangerous. It should not be forgotten that the destroyed railroad tracks and sections were seriously contaminated with mines," the agency noted.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

During demining operations held from October 30 to November 5 in Terter, Khojavend, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrail, Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan, 32 anti-personnel and 24 anti-tank mines, as well as 649 unexploded ordnance were found and defused.

An area of more than 1.500 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.