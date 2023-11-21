Women should be given freedom - French Polynesia rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Women should be given freedom, Ella Tokoragi, member of the board of the Baku Initiative Group from French Polynesia, said during her speech on Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women international conference held in Baku, Trend reports.

She pointed out that the first priority for women's freedom must be education.

"Our traditions have been completely destroyed. For about 30 years, nuclear weapons tests were conducted on the territory of French Polynesia. Women, children have suffered. As for education, we have very little access to it. We should have complete equality on this matter.

"Women should be empowered in a more peaceful way. This is even more important in the times of colonialism," Tokoragi added.

Baku is hosting Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women international conference. The conference is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).