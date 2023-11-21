Azerbaijani MFA harshly responds to USAID’s Samantha Power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. It is unreasonable and unfair to label the migration of Armenian residents from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to Armenia as forced migration, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in response to the statement made by Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power.

“An attempt to present the migration of Armenian residents from Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to Armenia as a forced movement is baseless and unjust.

No single word on presence of illegal Armenian armed forces in sovereign territories of Azerbaijan for almost 30 years and even in post-conflict stage contrary to international law and obligations of Armenia,” he said.

Hajizada noted that, during Power’s regional visit, meeting with Armenians migrated to Armenia while the following day refusing to meet with Azerbaijani IDPs and refugees who deprived from their fundamental rights as a result of Armenian aggression.

“Notwithstanding 10 times larger number of Azerbaijan|i IDPs, no single visit at the level USAID Administrator during almost 30 years-long occupation to study the dire situation of Azerbaijanis,” he concluded.