Azerbaijan's FM receives outgoing Qatari ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received on November 21 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the country Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al Hinzab on the occasion of the end of his diplomatic mission, the ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijani-Qatari cooperation is based on mutual respect, support and cooperation.

It was emphasized that the close friendly and fraternal relations existing between the two countries are the basis of political dialogue. Gratitude was expressed for Qatar's constant support for Azerbaijan's fair position based on international law.

It was noted that there is great potential and prospects for Azerbaijani-Qatari cooperation and partnership in the fields of economy, infrastructure, trade, tourism, education, culture, media and humanitarian exchanges.

The minister expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani-Qatari relations and wished him success in his future activities.

The ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al Hinzab thanked for the welcome and noted that he was leaving the country with the best impressions, and expressed gratitude for the support received during his activities from state and government structures and organizations of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.