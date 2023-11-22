Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan to establish Secretariat of Transport Coordination Council

Politics Materials 22 November 2023 17:39 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan to establish Secretariat of Transport Coordination Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. According to the Regulation on the Transport Coordination Council approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Secretariat of the Council will be established, Trend reports.

The secretariat is in charge of organizing the activities of the Transport Coordination Council.

Previously, its functions were carried out by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation.

The chairman of the council determines the composition of the secretariat.

The full text of the regulation is available here.

