Azerbaijan comes out with new large-caliber machine gun development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan has developed a new large-caliber machine gun "AH-12.7", Trend reports.

It was displayed during the "SPECA Countries Exhibition: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development" held on November 22 at the Baku Expo Center at Azerbaijan's special initiative as part of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia - SPECA Week.

The show features 88 pieces of defense equipment, including various types of small arms, close combat weapons, mortars, various caliber ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other equipment developed by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry businesses.

