Hungarian PM to pay working visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will arrive in Azerbaijan on a working visit, the office of the Hungarian Prime Minister said, Trend reports.

Following a visit to Switzerland on November 24, he will visit Baku to attend the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) conference.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto is also expected to visit Azerbaijan.

To note, large-scale regional projects unite Hungary and Azerbaijan. This country is already supplied with Azerbaijani gas. The two countries are also collaborating on a green corridor project that will add to Europe's supply of sustainable energy.

MOL Group, a Hungarian oil corporation, is the largest Central European investor in Azerbaijan.

As previously reported, Hungarian businesses will soon begin rebuilding a settlement in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel