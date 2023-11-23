Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan to establish food security control points at state border

Politics Materials 23 November 2023 17:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan to establish food security control points at state border

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. In order to promptly exercise control over import-export operations and transit of food products, food security control points will be established in Azerbaijan's territories near checkpoints on the state border, Trend reports.

This is stated in the "Action Plan for 2024-2026 to increase the transit potential of international transport corridors passing through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and stimulate transit cargo transportation" approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The full text is available here.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more