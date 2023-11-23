Azerbaijan to establish food security control points at state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. In order to promptly exercise control over import-export operations and transit of food products, food security control points will be established in Azerbaijan's territories near checkpoints on the state border, Trend reports.

This is stated in the "Action Plan for 2024-2026 to increase the transit potential of international transport corridors passing through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and stimulate transit cargo transportation" approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

