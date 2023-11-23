High Level Observer Day held within "Doğu Akdeniz-2023" int'l military exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. High Observer Day was held on November 23 within the "Doğu Akdeniz-2023" international exercises taking place in Türkiye, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Ercüment Tatlioglu, representatives of the Azerbaijani Navy and other allied countries took part in the exercise.

The guests witnessed the performance of tasks in the regular training sessions. According to the plan, the tasks of the evacuation of citizens due to the earthquake, including the wounded from the coast to the TCG assault ship Anadolu were successfully carried out.

The servicemen landing on the ship from helicopters waved the flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The course of international exercises held with the participation of the personnel of the marine special forces unit of the Azerbaijani Navy was positively assessed.

