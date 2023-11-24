Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President of Kazakhstan starts working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 24 November 2023 00:01 (UTC +04:00)
President of Kazakhstan starts working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Kazakhstan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.

President of Kazakhstan starts working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Kazakhstan starts working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Kazakhstan starts working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Kazakhstan starts working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more