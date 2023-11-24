Armenia is one of few failed and dependent states worldwide trying to serve several patrons - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. There are quite a few failed and dependent states worldwide trying to sit on two or more chairs, aiming to serve several patrons and eager to turn their countries into an arena of a standoff between bigger states. One of them is Azerbaijan’s neighbor, Armenia, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), Trend reports.

"Such countries cannot be viewed as truly independent. The foreign policy of these countries is not based on their people’s will, and their fate lies in the hands of foreign sponsors. Meanwhile, SPECA Member States are truly independent because they pursue independent foreign and domestic policies," the Azerbaijani leader noted.