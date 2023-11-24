In recent years, Azerbaijan has invested billions of dollars in its transportation infrastructure - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. We have succeeded in creating a favorable investment climate in our country. 310 billion USD have been invested in Azerbaijan in the last 20 years, nearly 200 billion USD of which being invested in the non-oil sector of our economy, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

“In recent years, Azerbaijan has invested billions of dollars in its transportation infrastructure, becoming one of Eurasia’s transportation and logistics hubs located along the East-West and North-South transportation corridors,” the head of state added.