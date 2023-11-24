European countries' leaders eager to take photo with President Ilham Aliyev - Hungary's FM

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, November 24. Leaders of European countries today are eager to take pictures with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó said, Trend reports.

Szijjártó made the remark at the ceremony of laying the foundation of Soltanli village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district.

"The leaders of European countries, who criticized the Prime Minister of Hungary for his visit to Azerbaijan 13 years ago, are now eager to take photos with President Ilham Aliyev and hope for gas cooperation with the country," he said.

Concerning village reconstruction, the minister stated that Hungary is willing to contribute to the reconstruction of the Karabakh region and has always supported Azerbaijan's sovereignty.

"We have worked hard for thirteen years to establish a strong strategic partnership between Hungary and Azerbaijan." Azerbaijan is regarded as a reliable ally, and the Azerbaijani people are considered friends," he continued.

A somber ceremony was held to lay the foundation stone of Soltanli village, which had been liberated from Armenian occupation.

Along with Szijjártó, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of East Zangezur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture Anar Guliyev, Peter, as well as former IDPs from the village attended the ceremony.