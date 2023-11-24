Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President of Uzbekistan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 24 November 2023 19:20 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev's working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan has ended, Trend reports.

An honor guard was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of the two countries were flying, in honor of the distinguished guest.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was escorted at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov and other officials.

