President of Tajikistan concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon's working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan has ended, Trend reports.

An honor guard was lined up at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, in honor of the distinguished guest.

At the airport, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was escorted by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and other officials.

