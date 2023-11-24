President of Kazakhstan concludes working visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The working visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan has ended, Trend reports.

An honor guard was lined up at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, in honor of the distinguished guest.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was escorted at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and other officials.

