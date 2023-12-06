Some in European Parliament behave like maniacs - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. As for countries like Italy, Bulgaria, Greece, I mean, members of the European Union, they for many years, for several years, have already been recipients of the Azerbaijani gas. So, these are all very positive factors. We talk about connectivity. We talk about trade, investments, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Trend reports.

“But I agree there is a spoiler, which is the European Parliament - the group of very irresponsible people. Some of them, I think, behave like maniacs, because of their anti-Azerbaijani sentiments and statements are beyond any normal psychological status of a human being. I want to use maximum diplomatic vocabulary. So, what can we do? They adopted, I think, more than 10 anti-Azerbaijan resolutions. One more, one less doesn't make any difference for us. It is regretful, and what we regret most of all is that – we don't consider all the members of European Union – but those who are organizing anti-Azerbaijani orchestra, they brainwash the others. And I think, this also reflects that the European Parliament needs to address its own issues with corruption, first before accusing someone of any wrongdoing,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.