Serbia thanks President Ilham Aliyev for Serbia-Bulgaria interconnector project (UPDATE)

First version published at 13:39

NIS, Serbia, December 10. Serbian Minister of Mines and Energy Dubravka Djedović Handanović expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the project of Serbia-Bulgaria interconnector, Trend reports.

She spoke at the launching ceremony of the Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnector in Nis, Serbia.

"First of all, many thanks to all colleagues from Azerbaijan, to President Ilham Aliyev, to all those with whom we worked a lot last year. As for our cooperation with Azerbaijan, thank you, first of all, for the fact that in a very short time we were able to agree on all the details and that in the future we will be able to provide additional supplies. This pipeline will also allow us to connect to the LNG natural gas terminal in Greece. The countries that are surviving this crisis best are those that had different sources of supply. We have an additional source besides the Balkan Stream. We will get another source of supply, another pipeline. Diversification is impossible without infrastructure, without physical work," she said.

The minister said that the Serbia-Bulgaria interconnector is a major project, which is important both for positioning Serbia for gas supplies to Central and Eastern Europe and for further gasification of the southern part of Serbia.

"It is nice that we are here today because this is a great day, first of all, for the relations of our countries. This project was planned a long time ago. We managed to finalize the work within a year and agree with our friends from Azerbaijan on gas supplies, as well as to coordinate with our friends from Bulgaria," she added.