BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. In line with number of high-handshakings, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Argentina's newly elected President Javier Milei during his inauguration ceremony at the Casa Rosada Palace in Buenos Aires.

He also met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, which appears to be nothing unusual at first glance. However, when we consider the Armenian side's consistent refusal to participate in summit events within the framework of joint formats with Russia while also organizing meetings with the Ukrainian side and visits to Ukraine at every opportunity, it becomes clear that Armenia's stakes have shifted 180 degrees.

For Armenia, Russia is becoming a less prominent actor in the region. In order to pick up the remnants of the armaments that Kiev refuses to give up, Yerevan attempts to create relations with Ukraine and, through it, with the countries that supply them against Russia.

According to the material, Vahagn Khachaturyan "presented the actions of the Armenian side aimed at establishing a stable and lasting peace in the region" during his discussions with his colleagues, notably Volodymyr Zelensky.

However, these "actions" are not seen in actuality; Armenian officials just speak about them. When it comes to actual acts, Armenia tends to wait for time, as has been shown on multiple occasions. By the way, Armenia relies on Western "friends" as well, refusing, if unofficially, Russian mediation.

Just recently, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke about the delaying of this process on the part of Armenia in an interview with the Euronews TV channel in late November.

As the head of state noted, Azerbaijan and Armenia have several times exchanged proposals on the initial draft of the peace treaty, which Azerbaijan developed itself. After that, the two countries exchanged comments six times.

"We sent them the last of them on September 11, and we received a response to the comments only two days ago. For almost two and a half months, they have been evaluating the draft treaty, which consists of several pages. What does that mean? It means that they want to artificially delay the process. It is already the end of November," President Ilham Aliyev said.

That is, the presentation of some non-existent "actions" of Armenia on the establishment of peace in the region to the overseas countries, as well as to Ukraine, which is in a state of war, which does not care about the South Caucasus, and in particular does not care about Armenia, which pursues, of course, the goal of cheap PR in the sense that Armenia, allegedly "unlike Azerbaijan," is "working on the establishment of peace for 24/7."