Azerbaijan consistently supports global climate action and implements various energy efficiency measures - President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan consistently supports global climate action and implements various energy efficiency measures, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a post on his page on X, Trend reports.

“Clean environment and green growth are among our national priorities. Renewable energy is gaining momentum in Azerbaijan.

Hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2024, stems from our firm determination to contribute to global efforts to cope with climate change. I express my sincere gratitude to all countries for their valuable support to Azerbaijan’s bid. We will spare no effort to make the COP29 a success story.

I thank Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, for the excellent organization of the COP28 and looking forward to working together to advance climate action,” the post reads.