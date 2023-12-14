Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 14 December 2023 10:42 (UTC +04:00)
Baku Initiative Group to hold conference on "Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace and Security" in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace and Security" organized by Baku Initiative Group will start today at the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland, the roup said , Trend reports.

The date of the conference - December 14 - was not chosen by chance. General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV) of December 14, 1960 adopted the Declaration on Granting Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples.

Since then, December 14 has been celebrated all over the world as "Decolonization Day".

Will be updated

