Azerbaijan establishes lump-sum payment for students of military schools

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A lump sum payment of 500 manat ($294) has been established for cadets enrolled at the bachelor's degree of the higher education institution subordinated to the National Defense University, which is part of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, including the preparatory course of the bachelor's degree level, and military colleges, and 300 manat ($176) for cadets enrolled in military lyceums starting from the 2024-2025 academic year, Trend reports.

This is stated in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on measures to encourage youth training in the military sphere.

The full text of the decree is available here.

