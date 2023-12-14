Azerbaijani-Turkish relations progressed over year - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov holds discussions with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan within the framework of international events, conducts telephone conversations whenever possible, Trend reports.

The statement was made during Bayramov's joint press conference with Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

"Today's visit is an indicator of how rich the agenda between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is," he said.

He noted that this year has been fruitful for Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.

"Our cooperation, which rose to the level of strategic alliance with the Shusha Declaration, is an example for the whole world," Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized.

He also mentioned that cooperation within the framework of international organizations was discussed at the meeting along with bilateral relations.

"At the same time, we discussed cooperation with the countries of the region in trilateral and quadrilateral formats. There are plans to hold several meetings in the trilateral format in the upcoming months," he added.

