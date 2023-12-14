Turkish-Azerbaijani relations form important factor for maintaining stability in region - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Issues of Turkish companies' intensive activity in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, new opportunities and prospects were specially discussed at today's meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are an important factor in preserving stability in the region.

"The new situation after the anti-terrorist activities undertaken by Azerbaijan on September 19-20, the return of former IDPs and other issues were discussed," the minister said.

