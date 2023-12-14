Joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia - serious step towards trust, Azerbaijani FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The joint statement made last week by the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan and the Armenian Prime Minister's Office is a serious step towards building trust, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that the discussion of border delimitation and the exchange of prisoners are also important steps in this direction.

"At the end of November, Armenia presented a package of proposals for a peace treaty, and there has been some progress. Azerbaijan is considering these proposals. Taking into account all the factors, we look into the future with optimism. I think we will be able to advance this process further. Azerbaijan’s approach is clear, and we have repeatedly stated this," he added.

The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia released the joint statement on December 7.

Following the statement, as a result of negotiations between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an exchange of detained servicemen was carried out between Azerbaijan and Armenia on December 13 in the direction of Bala Jafarli village in Gazakh district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

Guided by the principles of humanism and as a goodwill gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan released 32 Armenian servicemen. Meanwhile, Armenia returned two Azerbaijani servicemen Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov.

