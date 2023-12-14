Azerbaijan disagrees with Armenia about troop withdrawal from border - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan does not agree with the Armenian Foreign Minister's opinion on withdrawal of troops from the border, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The minister said it was particularly confusing to take any elements out of the issues discussed during the talks and present them in a special order.

"The concept of army withdrawal is unacceptable. Azerbaijan's borders are now being defended by the Azerbaijani Army. The Azerbaijani Army did not arrive at someone's request or invitation; rather, after 30 years of occupation, it liberated its homeland and is now defending its borders," he noted.

"Another point is that only Azerbaijani soldiers can guard Azerbaijan's borders. The Armenian side is well aware of Azerbaijan's resolute stance. It would be preferable if Armenia approached our recommendations constructively, as this would allow us to achieve beneficial results," Bayramov added.

