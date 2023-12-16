President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Bahrain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Trend reports.

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, and expand our cooperation of mutual interest both on bilateral and multilateral formats.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Bahrain," the letter reads.