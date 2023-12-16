BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), basically the core of the Armenian lobby in the US, is encouraging to ban Azerbaijan from participating in 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Since Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity, such organizations as ANCA can’t seem to rest. They seem intent on tarnishing Azerbaijan’s global reputation with unfounded “genocide” claims. This isn’t their first anti-Baku campaign; a few months back, ANCA orchestrated a major effort pressuring Washington, resorting to voter blackmail to influence Azerbaijan.

And now, with this Olympics campaign, ANCA is just making feeble attempts to undermine Azerbaijan's political course. In this situation, they are somewhat fortunate, as Paris seems quite willing to indulge Armenian tales of “genocide”. It's somewhat astonishing to see the so-called empathy from the French leadership towards the “wronged” Armenian people.

No matter how much ANCA and others keep saying it, Azerbaijan is staying the course, focusing on revitalizing its newly reclaimed lands and integrating Armenians. For all of ANCA's grand plans, they're missing crucial factors that pretty much predicts the failure of their intentions.