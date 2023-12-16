Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Emir of Kuwait

Politics Materials 16 December 2023 19:00 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Emir of Kuwait

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah over the death of his brother, Trend reports.

The letter reads: “It is with profound sorrow that we received the news of the death of your brother, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

I share your grief in these difficult times, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my deepest condolences to you, all members of your family, and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!”

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more