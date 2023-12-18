Armenia suffered unprecedented diplomatic blow in 1996 - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Armenia received an unprecedented diplomatic blow in 1996, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the Diplomacy Week dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

The minister noted that great leader Heydar Aliyev always wanted to solve the issue of occupation of Azerbaijani lands and thus restore historical justice.

"The dream of the great leader and every Azerbaijani was to restore our territorial integrity. This wish has come true. The priority issue facing our country at present is the restoration, revival of the territories liberated from occupation. It is with great pride that day after day we see the return of our citizens to their native lands," he said.

"As a proof of the growing authority of our country on the international arena, we can point, first, to Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement. A total of 120 countries unanimously decided to extend Azerbaijan's chairmanship for one more year. Secondly, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan is a vivid example of confidence in our country," Bayramov added.

