Azerbaijan allots funds for overhaul of roads in Baku's Nizami district - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures for the major repair of roads in the Nizami district of Baku city, Trend reports.

To carry out major road repairs in Baku's Nizami district, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 450,000 manat ($264,710) from the funds specified in subparagraph 1.31.25 of the "Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investment (investment expenditures)" approved by Presidential Decree No. 3720 of January 23, 2023.

The decree charged the Ministry of Finance with securing the funds mentioned in the first section of this decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers with dealing with the any complications that could arise in the course of its implementation.