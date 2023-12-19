Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 19 December 2023 15:52 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry extends condolences to China

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has conveyed condolences to China in light of the existence of victims as a result of the earthquake, Trend reports, referring to the post of the ministry in X (Twitter).

"We are deeply sorry by the news of a severe earthquake in China that has resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the relatives of the victims and wish the injured a fast recovery," said in the post.

Yesterday, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Beijing. The earthquake killed 111 individuals and injured 230 others

