Azerbaijan issuing documents to residents in preparation for presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The process of issuing the appropriate documentation to residents whose IDs expire before the election day, as well as persons who will be 18 years old by the election day, has begun in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General of Police Ismet Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting for the chairpersons of district electoral commissions at the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The official noted that the preparation of a list of citizens located in foreign countries has begun.

“On election day, all essential steps, including an exit poll, will be conducted to guarantee public order and prevent forces seeking to hinder the election,” he added.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

