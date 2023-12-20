Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation backs support statement for Ilham Aliyev's candidacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Participants in the extraordinary congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC) published a statement supporting Ilham Aliyev's candidacy in the country's impending early presidential election, which will be conducted in February next year, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the efficiency of trade union activities is heavily reliant on the rule of law, socioeconomic advancement, stability, ensuring democracy, human rights, and civil society development.

Furthermore, the statement recognized the contributions of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev's policies to Azerbaijan's great accomplishments in the aforementioned sectors.

Independent Azerbaijan is in reliable hands, and the country has never been as strong throughout its history. It refers to the Azerbaijan that the great leader Heydar Aliyev dreamed of, the statement said.

"We encourage every Azerbaijani citizen to fully participate in these elections, which are being held for the first time under the complete guarantee of the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty. We urge you to vote on election day and to be a part of this beautiful historical process," the statement concluded.