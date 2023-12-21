President Ilham Aliyev views restoration progress at Ashaghi Govhar Agha mosque in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. On December 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev examined the ongoing restoration efforts at the Ashaghi Govhar Agha mosque in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov briefed the head of state on the work accomplished

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is currently overseeing one of its most extensive restoration projects in Shusha, focusing on the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, in response to the scale of destruction it suffered. Originally constructed by architect Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi in the 19th century, the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, a historical cultural monument, was vandalized by Armenians during the occupation. Local and international experts have evaluated and designed a comprehensive restoration plan for the mosque. The restoration and repair works are being conducted under the supervision of specialists from Austria, Italy, Latvia and Türkiye with the support of PASHA Holding. Previous phases of restoration have already seen the reconstruction of the mosque`s minarets.