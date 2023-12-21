Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Today, flag of Azerbaijan flying across entire Karabakh region, marking significant historical event - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 21 December 2023 14:08 (UTC +04:00)
Today, flag of Azerbaijan flying across entire Karabakh region, marking significant historical event - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Three months ago, Khankendi was liberated from occupation. As a result of a one-day anti-terrorism operation, Azerbaijan fully restored its state sovereignty. Today, the Azerbaijani flag is flying across the entire Karabakh region. This is a significant historical event, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the audience before the start of the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi Stadium, Trend reports.

"This story will forever live in our hearts. The Azerbaijani people and Azerbaijanis around the world will now forever take pride in this Victory," said the head of the state.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more