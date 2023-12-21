To those who four years ago declared at this stadium "Karabakh is Armenia, and full stop", we have proven that Karabakh is Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Four years ago, some on this stadium declared: "Karabakh is Armenia, and full stop." We have proven to them that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the audience before the start of the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi Stadium, Trend reports.

“Most of our occupied lands were freed from the invaders three years ago – as a result of the second Karabakh war. The Azerbaijani flag was raised in the city of Shusha, the crown jewel of Karabakh. Three months ago, on September 19-20, Khankendi, Khojaly, Askaran, Khojavend and Aghdara districts were also liberated from the invaders. On October 15, I raised the Azerbaijani flag in all these cities. On November 8, a Victory Parade was held in the central square of Khankendi. Today, we are celebrating this wonderful sports holiday together. From now on, the flag of Azerbaijan will forever fly above these lands. We, Azerbaijanis, will forever live here,” the head of state noted.