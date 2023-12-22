Azerbaijanis of the world will support President Ilham Aliyev

State Committee on Work with Diaspora organized a zoom conference on the occasion of December 31st - Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year under the slogan " “Let’s be united, let’s come together in solidarity!".

About 500 compatriots from 77 countries, representatives of the Turkish diaspora and diasporas of the countries having friendly attitude towards Azerbaijan participated in the virtual conference.

At the event, which started with the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, the memory of the martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of our country, was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Then the event, continued with the screening of a video about the series of events held by the Azerbaijani diaspora members in different countries of the world within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev".

Fuad Muradov, the chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, congratulated our compatriots on the occasion of the great historical event - the complete restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year. He thanked our compatriots and friends of our country for the unity and solidarity they showed during this historical process in order to convey the truths of Azerbaijan to the world community.

It was mentioned that our state demonstrates special concerns for our compatriots living abroad, President Ilham Aliyev keeps under close attention the issue of the transformation of the Azerbaijani diaspora into a real power and a voice of our country in the world.The flexibility and unity of our diaspora, and the projects implemented under the leadership of Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan were also touched upon.

Recalling that extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024, the chairman called on Azerbaijani citizens living abroad to take active part in voting.

In their speeches, memebrs of the Azerbaijani diaspora expressed their gratitude to the country's leadership for the complete restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and congratulated our people on the occasion of the holidays. It was especially emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev returned the honor and pride of our people. Conratulating the head of the state on the occasion of his birthday, our compatriots have noted that they will support Ilham Aliyev in the presidential elections to be held on February 7, 2024. The added that they would work harder to promote our homeland in the world, protect our national interests, and strengthen diaspora activities.

During the videoconference, Azerbaijanis living abroad presented congratulatory video appeals and various musical pieces.

42 compatriots from 24 countries were awarded with the medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For service in diaspora activity".