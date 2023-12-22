Karabakh separatists try to revive revanchism - setback in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The so-called "president" of the Karabakh separatists Samvel Shahramanyan said today in a meeting with their self-styled "heads of state institutions" that there's no legal document within their framework that allows for the dissolution of state institutions.

It appears that on October 19, Shahramanyan allegedly signed a "decree" revoking the previous "decree" dated September 28 that called for the dissolution of the separatist entity.

This is Armenian revanchism on full display: the remnants of the separatists have, with just one statement, vividly exposed the true worth of Armenian side's statements over the past three years.

Amid notable strides in easing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, such as the exchange of prisoners of war and the shared eagerness of both sides to swiftly reach a peaceful agreement, these statements deal a devastating blow to these efforts.