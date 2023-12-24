President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participate in ceremony of laying of foundation stone for 4th residential complex in Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have participated in a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the 4th residential complex in the city of Aghdam.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the details of the construction project.

The residential complex, spanning a total area of 14 hectares, is designed to accommodate 1,080 apartments, including 36 one-room, 363 two-room, 484 three-room and 197 four-room ones.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched a video showcasing the future appearance of the residential complex.

The complex is planned to include sports fields, recreation areas, children's playgrounds, bike paths and parking lots.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the fourth residential complex in the city of Aghdam.